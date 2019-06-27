Ronnie Lynn Embrey, age 72, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born on November 18, 1946 in Alexandria, VA the son of the late Elwood M. and Audrey (Albritton) Embrey. He was a heavy equipment operator. He was preceded in death by his son, Roger Embrey. Survivors include his loving wife, Rosalie Embrey, one son, David L. Embrey (Tammy) of Maryland; two daughters, Loretta Embrey of Stafford, VA and Rhonda Griffin(Butch) of Westmoreland, VA; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com