Shawn Thomas Endler, 49, died peacefully in his sleep on February 17, 2020 following a long illness. Shawn was born on May 16, 1970 in Spangler, PA to Thomas and Darlene Endler. He is a graduate of Stafford High School, Germanna Community College and Mary Washington College, and was an employee of GEICO for many years. Shawn was first and foremost a great husband, father, and son. He was an avid history buff with an extensive knowledge of American and world histories, and a dedicated fan of the Tennessee Titans. He was an active member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg where he served on the Adult Christian Education commission and helped serve their community dinners with his family. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Anne Carey Barton Endler; son Avery Shawn; daughter Olivia Vaughan; parents; and his beloved black lab, Endlers' Southern Belle. His family wishes to thank Drs. Patrick McManus and Dale Pcsolyar and their dedicated staff for all their years of care and comfort. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28 at St. George's Episcopal Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in his memory to St. George's Episcopal Church discretionary fund. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.