Aloha Avelee English, 83, of Fredericksburg, VA departed peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Ms. English was born and raised in West Virginia and later moved to Virginia. She was a retired rural mail carrier for more than 20 years. She began her carrier career at the Stafford Post Office and later transferred to the King George Post Office where she worked until she retired. Aloha loved BINGO and traveling to different casinos. She loved to travel but was unable to fulfill her dream of visiting all 50 states, although she came close. She had a wicked sense of humor and was a shameless flirt. Aloha is survived by her daughters, Deborah Jarrett, Julia Marshall (Jim), and Rochelle Spangler; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Ora Mae Lemons; and her loving partner, Errell Spangler. Aloha's family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Aloha's family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Avenue # 401B, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com.