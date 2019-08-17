It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and best friend, Connie S. English, 87, of Stafford County, on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Connie was a graduate of Mary Washington College and the University of Virginia where she received a Masters Degree in Education. She was a public school teacher in Stafford County and the Fredericksburg City Public School Systems until she retired in 1991. Connie is survived by her daughter, Cindy Lowman; grandson Ronnie Lowman of Spotsylvania County, whom she recently made her home with, grandson Robert Lowman and Alicia Brown of Mooresville, North Carolina; great granddaughter, Megan Lowman of Concord, North Carolina; cousin Pat Lundin of Maryland; and her furry little boy, Tiger. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Snellings; husband Harold B. English; and son Sidney H. English. A special thank you goes to Ricky Hughes, Barbara Farmer, Susan Regan, Gwen Dyson, Mary Washington Hospice Support team, and Care Advantage Team & Nurses. We will always remember her for her love of family, friends, animals and the Game Show Network. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19 in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.