Arthur Vernon English Jr., 72, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on October 24, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital after several weeks of declining health. Arthur was born in Washington, DC, on November 21, 1946. He graduated in 1964 from Surrattsville High School in Clinton, MD, and received a degree from American University. Arthur had a distinguished career in the computer software industry, beginning in the late 1960s and continuing through his retirement in 2013. His employers included the U.S. Census Bureau, Sperry Univac, and Unisys. Among his areas of expertise were education of computer programmers, Microsoft Windows software development, and program management. He was proud of having worked for the legendary Grace Hopper, a pioneer of computer programming. Arthur also was an accomplished writer, authoring a book and many magazine articles on computing topics. In his active years, Arthur enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially jogging, downhill and cross-country skiing, kayaking, and long-distance biking. His most recent interest was outdoor photography, and he had begun writing a book on photographing historic Fredericksburg. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Deborah Owen English; his son, Brian Stuart English; and grandsons, Nathan and Jacob English. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur Vernon English; his mother, Pearl English Langner; his stepfather, Rudy Langner; and his brother, Albert English. The family will gather for a private memorial tribute at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NBRAN, the National Brittany Rescue & Adoption Network (nbran.org). Condolences may be expressed to his family at foundandsons.com.