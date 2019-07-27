Thomas Edward Ennis, Jr., of Stafford passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth; son, Jerry Ennis, Sr.; three daughters, Penny Decatur, Tammy Berghuis, and Carol Herndon; three brothers, Terry, Charles, and Wayne Ennis; one sister, Melba Mauck; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Jean Ennis and son, Kenneth Ennis. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel, with a memorial service starting at 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com