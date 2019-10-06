Madeline C. Ennis passed away on October 2, 2019. Madeline was born in Montreal, Canada, to her American parents, Rose and Leo J. Christie (both deceased); and was sister to Leo Christie and Patricia DiCrispino (both deceased). She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Louis A. Ennis, Jr.; seven children, Stephen Ennis, Mark Ennis, Beth Ennis, Christie Botte, Elise Ennis, Brian Ennis, and Claire Trageser; nine grandchildren, Heather Ennis, Kevin Ennis, Abby Botte, Ian Evancho, Jared Evancho, Julia Ennis, Anthony Ennis, Sean Trageser, and Paige Trageser; and six great grandchildren, Sydney Anderson, Nicholas Anderson, Gabriel Anderson, Joshua McKenley, Lauren Ennis, and Matthew Ennis. Madeline and Louis lived for many years in the Baltimore, MD, area. Madeline was originally a stay-at-home mother, but went on to be a high school science teacher and then a registered nurse. Madeline and Louis retired to Ft. Myers, FL, while spending summers in Lake of the Woods, VA, for the first 20 of those years. Madeline loved to read, garden, walk, and craft beautiful keepsakes for her children's and grandchildren's homes. About eight years ago, Madeline and Louis returned north to Fredericksburg, VA, to be nearer their children. They have resided at Harmony (formerly Crossings) at Falls Run since then.