Freddie Franklin Ensminger, 86, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Fredericksburg, VA. Freddie was born in Langraff, West Virginia, to parents Paul Linus Ensminger and Willie Mae Brady Ensminger. Freddie, a USMC veteran, was a member of Two Rivers Baptist Church as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He retired after more than 40 years of trucking and enjoyed spending time with family. Freddie was preceded in death by both his parents as well as five siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Frances Ensminger, two sons Troy H. Ensminger (Debbie) and Paul L. Ensminger (Darlene); honorary son Walter S. Coates (Sarah); two brothers Morris and Ray Ensminger, a sister Dorothy Wiles; five grandchildren: Kyle, Nicole, Melissa, Melinda, and Melanie; several great grandchildren; a special niece Carla Russell; and several other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Storke Funeral Home, King George, VA. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, 11am, at Sunset Memorial Park, Fredericksburg, VA and will be officiated by the Rev. Robert L. Russell. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.