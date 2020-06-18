Mavis Eppard, 83, of Fredericksburg, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, the tenth of June 2020 at 12:25 am. Mavis was born August 5, 1936 to Karl and Josephine McCall in Franklin, North Carolina where she lived with her family in the Flats Township. She married Roy Henry Eppard on September 7, 1957 in Franklin, North Carolina and to this union were born: a daughter, Sandra Louise Rolla and a son, Roy Karl Eppard. Mavis was always smiling, always and I mean always looked her best. Her hair was perfect, her makeup on point. She was the perfect definition of a classy, southern lady. She had such a beautiful, giving heart. All who knew and loved her know she is making heaven sparkle just a little bit brighter. She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Rolla (Gary), Fredericksburg, VA and a son, Roy Karl Eppard, Neosho, MO; three granddaughters, Amanda Rolla, Kimberly Rolla, and Emma Eppard, Fredericksburg, VA; two sisters, Hazel McCall Taylor, Jessie McCall Revis, Franklin, NC; two brothers, Richard McCall and John Curtis McCall, Franklin, NC and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Mavis was preceded in death by Roy H. on January 2, 2005. Also preceding her in death was an infant granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Rolla. Services will be held at Covenant Funeral Services on Monday, June 22, 2020. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…