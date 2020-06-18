Mavis Eppard, 83, of Fredericksburg, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, the tenth of June 2020 at 12:25 am. Mavis was born August 5, 1936 to Karl and Josephine McCall in Franklin, North Carolina where she lived with her family in the Flats Township. She married Roy Henry Eppard on September 7, 1957 in Franklin, North Carolina and to this union were born: a daughter, Sandra Louise Rolla and a son, Roy Karl Eppard. Mavis was always smiling, always and I mean always looked her best. Her hair was perfect, her makeup on point. She was the perfect definition of a classy, southern lady. She had such a beautiful, giving heart. All who knew and loved her know she is making heaven sparkle just a little bit brighter. She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Rolla (Gary), Fredericksburg, VA and a son, Roy Karl Eppard, Neosho, MO; three granddaughters, Amanda Rolla, Kimberly Rolla, and Emma Eppard, Fredericksburg, VA; two sisters, Hazel McCall Taylor, Jessie McCall Revis, Franklin, NC; two brothers, Richard McCall and John Curtis McCall, Franklin, NC and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Mavis was preceded in death by Roy H. on January 2, 2005. Also preceding her in death was an infant granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Rolla. Services will be held at Covenant Funeral Services on Monday, June 22, 2020. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

