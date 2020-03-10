Virgil L. Epperson, 86 of King George County, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 07, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in King George. Mr. Epperson was a truck driver for more than 50 years. He was also a member of Montague Baptist Church in King George. Mr. Epperson was preceded in death by his loving wife, Viola J. Epperson, and his eldest son, Randy L. Epperson. Survivors include his six children. Linda G. Gray (Wayne), Lois A. Madison (Calvin), Betty S. Gray (Steve), Virgil L. Epperson, Jr. (Sherry), and Patti L. McGee (Jeff), all of King George, as well as a daughter Patricia Hurley. He is survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter, all of King George. He is also survived by 6 brothers and 2 sisters, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held at Storke Funeral Home, King George, at 10:00am on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, immediately following. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, King George. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
