ARMY MAJOR GENERAL ALBERT R. ESCOLA DIES AT 93 YEARS OLD. Al Escola, retired Army Major General, passed on May 4, 2020 in Fresno California. He resided in both Fresno, CA. and Fredericksburg, VA. Al Escola, a native of Merced, CA, moved to Fresno in 1937. He remained there during his school years, played football and competed in track for Fresno High School, and played varsity football for Fresno State. He was drafted into the Army that year, completed basic infantry training at Camp Robert's and Infantry OCS in 1945. He was commissioned a second lieutenant at age 18. Al's military career included tours in Europe and Korea with the Military Police corps. He served as a military police group commander (MR2) and was responsible for the Phoenix Program (MR4) in Vietnam, served two tours on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and was commander of the Army's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) being responsible to the Army Chief of Staff for the investigation of alleged felony crimes by Army personnel, worldwide. Al graduated in police administration at Michigan State, earned a master's degree in international relations from George Washington University, was a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College, the Armed Forces Staff College, the National War College, and the Harvard University Advance Management Program. Gen. Escola's military decorations included the Distinguished Service Medal, two Legion of Merit awards, Joint Services Commendation Medal, two Army Commendations Medal awards, and two Air Medals. He wore the Joint Chiefs of Staff service badge, was awarded the National Police Medal (1st Class) by the government of Vietnam and was inducted into the Infantry Hall of Fame. He retired from active military duty in 1975 and was then employed by Bechtel Engineering of San Francisco for 15 years serving as secretary to the board of directors and manager of executive services. He returned to Fresno in 1997. Al was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Marie Kauffung Escola, of Fresno; his second wife of 22 years, Patricia Mohlie of Honolulu, Hawaii; and his brother William (Bill) Escola of Fresno. He is survived by four daughters, Leslie Eskola of Fresno, Dr. Diana Watson of Salem, OR., Gail Young of Oakland, OR., Heidi Haley of Fresno, and two granddaughters, Dr. Liana Eskola and Georgia Watson. The step-side of the family includes Dr. Steve R. Mohlie and wife, Dr. Ted Mohlie and wife, and Dr. Marcia and husband, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Al's leisure time was spent being at the family cabin in Yosemite National Park and at the lake house in Lake Anna near Fredericksburg, VA., back packing, fly fishing in the mountain lakes and streams of Yosemite, and developing/managing a pistachio ranch near Cressey, California for 19 years.
