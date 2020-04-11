Cameron Dale Eskam, 31, of Fredericksburg died in his sleep on April 7, 2020. Cameron's death was both sudden and unexpected. Cameron's infectious humor and ability to set others at ease will be missed by all. He is survived by his mother, Sherry Eskam; his father, John Eskam; his brothers, Justin and Cass Eskam; his grandmother, Bernice Eskam; his aunt, Bertie Nelson; his niece, Lola Brooks Eskam; and his girlfriend, Theresa Basilica. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, a service will not be held. Cameron will be cremated and his family will schedule a celebration of his life on a future date. Please express condolences at https://www.facebook.com/dale.cameron.7505 Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.