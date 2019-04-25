Carl Dennis Estep, age 64, passed away on April 23, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital after his long battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, and his four children: Dennis (Sarah),Christina (Brian), Sandra, and Kyle. He also leaves behinds his four grandchildren: Evelyn, Charlotte, Amelia, and Paige. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Estep and Mary Lillian Clare, and his step-son, Michael. Memorial gifts may be made to the Mary Washington Hospice. A celebration of life will be held from 6pm-8pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. Online condolences may be made at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com