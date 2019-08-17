Alice Jordan Evans, 91, of Orange County, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Berkeley Davis Evans; parents Richard Frank Jordan and Maggie Mae Steppe of Campbell County, Virginia; brothers Frank "Warren" Jordan, Thomas Jordan, Clyde Jordan, and William "Billy" Jordan all of Campbell County, Virginia; and sisters Nellie Jordan of Campbell County, Virginia, Marion Jordan Jimison of Maryland and great granddaughter Chelsea. She is survived by her two sons; Ray Evans (Phyllis, deceased) and Randall Evans (Susan); grandchildren, Alicia Gainer (Jeff), Tony Evans, Todd Evans (Heather), Phillip Evans (Cassandra) and David Evans (Stacy); and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Vanessa, Jeremy Justis, Brodey, and Berkeley. Survivors also include her sister Maggie Jordan of Campbell County, Virginia. Berk and Alice loved going to dances. Alice loved to sew and make crafts for any occasion. She was always working on a quilt or two and probably made close to 100 during her lifetime. In the later years when she was no longer able to sew, she would talk others through the process at quilting events. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on August 20, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Unionville, Va., followed immediately by a funeral service, followed by interment. Pallbearers for the service include sons Ray, Ran and grandsons Todd, Tony, Phillip, and David. Online condolences may be made at johnsoncares.com.