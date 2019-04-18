William James "Bill" Evans III, 68, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Bill was born on September 6, 1950, in Roxboro, N.C. and was the son of Janie Crumpton Evans Reece and William James Evans, Jr. He grew up in Burlington, N.C. where he became an Eagle Scout and loved spending summers with cousins on his grandparents' farm. Bill met his beloved wife Carol in Virginia Beach. They married in 1977 and moved to Fredericksburg with Virginia Tractor/ Carter Machinery a few years later. Bill founded Virginia Cabinet Supply in 1991 and led the company for over 25 years. He was grateful for the long-time dedication of his VCS team and he considered them family. Bill and Carol joined Fredericksburg United Methodist Church and have remained committed members for nearly forty years. He was actively involved and served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and on the Finance Committee. Bill was glad to take on many roles such as working with church transportation, washing dinner dishes, and building props for Bible School and youth performances. He enjoyed the view from the church balcony while serving as the 11 a.m. service "sound man" for over 20 years. Bill was active in the Fredericksburg community over the years, serving on the Industrial Development Authority and the Parks & Recreation Board. He was an active supporter of Ducks Unlimited, Boy Scouts, and a sponsor in the Soap Box Derby. Bill's father and grandfather played professional baseball and he loved to follow the game. He led the effort to rebuild the old James Monroe High School baseball field. Bill was a long-time member of Virginia Reel and the Fredericksburg Country Club where he spent many happy afternoons on the golf course. Bill greatly valued his friendships and enjoyed meeting and connecting with people from all walks of life across the community. He maintained lifelong friends from his Burlington days at Williams High School and at N.C. State University. Bill continued to grow friendships along the way with neighbors, co-workers, customers, church family, and many other wonderful Fredericksburg folks. Family was very important to Bill. He was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Survivors include his wife, Carol, and they were happily married for 41 years. Bill is also survived by his children, Katie Houser (Donald) of Atlanta, Ga., and Caroline Dunavant (Dan) of Birmingham, Ala.; his four grandchildren, who were his greatest joy, Will, Rennie, Dorsey, and Virginia; his brother, David Evans (Mary) of Burlington; sister Elizabeth Queally (Frank) of New Canaan, Conn.; brother-in-law George Hacker (Faye). When his mother remarried later in life, Bill became close to her husband Kemp Reece and his family. He was a caring uncle to his nieces and nephews. Bill was especially close to Carol's parents, Betty and Gordon Hacker of Stanley, N.C., and he is survived by and greatly missed by Betty. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends at a reception following the service. Memorials may be made to Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.