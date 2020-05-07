James (Jim) Marlyn Evans, 89, of Fredericksburg, VA, born in Oxford, Iowa October 30, 1930, passed away May 1, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Wilma Mae Evans. He is survived by his son James Jr., daughters Debra (Peter Sausville), Teresa (Richard Hall), Michele (Peter Shirron), Marta (Michael Bradley), 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he engaged in the Armed Forces Radio during his 13 years of service. He loved playing the guitar and formed his own band "The Western Gentlemen", while stationed in Germany. He had a passion for flying planes and organized a club, "Jim Evans' Flying Tigers". He continued in radio after his discharge from the USAF working for CFRB in Toronto, Canada, WRCV in Philadelphia, PA and WMAL in Washington, D.C. After leaving radio he joined "The Knights of Columbus" and later became General Agent. Upon retirement from KofC he pursued a writing career and became a published author. A graveside will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the American Kidney Fund. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.