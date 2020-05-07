James (Jim) Marlyn Evans, 89, of Fredericksburg, VA, born in Oxford, Iowa October 30, 1930, passed away May 1, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Wilma Mae Evans. He is survived by his son James Jr., daughters Debra (Peter Sausville), Teresa (Richard Hall), Michele (Peter Shirron), Marta (Michael Bradley), 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he engaged in the Armed Forces Radio during his 13 years of service. He loved playing the guitar and formed his own band "The Western Gentlemen", while stationed in Germany. He had a passion for flying planes and organized a club, "Jim Evans' Flying Tigers". He continued in radio after his discharge from the USAF working for CFRB in Toronto, Canada, WRCV in Philadelphia, PA and WMAL in Washington, D.C. After leaving radio he joined "The Knights of Columbus" and later became General Agent. Upon retirement from KofC he pursued a writing career and became a published author. A graveside will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the American Kidney Fund. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of James Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…