On October 29,2019 Kristin Margaret Evans (Oram) of Stafford, Virginia, was called home by her Lord and Savior. Serenaded by Allen Jackson's version of "Amazing Grace," and surrounded by family, she ascended into eternity. She was proceeded in death by husband Colonel Stephen Evans. Kristin is survived by daughters, Denise Maddox(Mike Maddox),Nicole Thompson, an Uncle, a brother and his wife, 4 sisters, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great- grandchildren, as well as many close friends, and special neighbors. Kristin was born to the late Frederick and Francoise Oram, on April 16,1948. She had a passion for serving others and strongly believed in changing the status quo on elderly care in America. Kristin touched countless lives throughout her career as a nurse, specializing in home health care for the elderly. She found joy in trips to the beach, baking, and gardening. Her greatest love was her family and animals, most recently her silver Lab, Rascal. A celebration of life will be held at Summit Presbyterian Church on November 23, 2019 at 1 P.M. Join us after the celebration for some of Kristin's favorite treats and a time of fellowship. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA or the Alpha-1 Foundation.