Michael V. Evans, 61, of Spotsylvania passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home. Mr. Evans was a lumber grader for over 20 years at Johnson and Son Lumber Company. He then was a winemaker and started the Mattaponi Winery with his wife. Mr. Evans played high school baseball and later softball. He loved to fish, hunt and the Red Sox. Survivors include his wife, Janette E. Evans; son Caleb Michael Evans (Kaleigh Marie). He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Fletcher Jr. and Gilda DeVita Evans; and sister Kathleen Evans Rickman. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.