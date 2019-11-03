Ronald Eugene Failor, 83, a U.S. Air Force veteran, of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away on October 29, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg Virginia, in the loving hands of his family. Ron was born on April 14, 1936 in Hagerstown, MD. In his youth, he enjoyed all sports and was an avid baseball player. After graduating from Hagerstown High School, Ron attended junior college with a focus on Business Administration. In August 1955, he joined the U.S. Air Force and after basic training, he was assigned to the 820th Combat Support Group, Strategic Air Command at Plattsburgh, NY. In 1957, Ron met Jean Champagne and they married a year later. He transitioned from active duty to a civilian career with the Air Force as a budget analyst in 1959. Ron and Jean had four children and they lived in various locations until settling in Virginia soon after Ron accepted a job at the Pentagon in 1969. He finished his business accounting degree by attending courses at University of Maryland and George Washington University. In 1996, Ron retired after 41 years of service with the Department of Defense with a focus on Security Assistance and Foreign Military Sales. After Ron's retirement, he continued to use his financial skills and for the past 23 years, he volunteered as treasurer for St. Vincent DePaul Society in Fredericksburg. Ron traveled extensively during his career and upon his retirement he did not slow down. He and Jean enjoyed traveling the world by land, air and sea. They were avid cruisers with his favorite trips including Hawaii and Norway. Ron also enjoyed coaching, keeping game stats or cheering for his children and grandchildren. Whether it be a play, competitive cheer, recitals, football, basketball, lacrosse, field hockey or baseball and regardless of the location or the weather, if a family member was participating, he would be there. Ron's attendance was always a guarantee. He also enjoyed local professional sports and was an avid fan of the Washington Nationals, Capitals and Redskins. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Failor; children Michael Failor (Sharon), Linda Norman (Doug), James Failor (Beverly), and Mark Failor (Shannon); grandchildren Krysta Norman, Kellyn May (Kenneth), Katlyn Hill (Russell), Kensey Awad (Jason), Sydney Failor, Brian Failor, Skylar Failor, Madison Failor, Meghan Failor, and Zackery Failor; great-grandchildren include Evelyn May and Tenny Jean Hill. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Louise Ward; mother and father Ada and John Failor; and his sister, Patricia Brown. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on November 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, with Fr. Sean Koehr officiating. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 1493 College Station, Fredericksburg, VA 22402. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com