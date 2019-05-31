James Douglas (Doug or Pop) Fairbanks, 75, of Fredericksburg departed this life on May 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Doug was born just outside of Pittsburgh, PA, and had been a resident of Fredericksburg for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents James Fairbanks and Ruth and Clyde Mungall and his loving son, Brian Fairbanks. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 44 years, Joyce Fairbanks, his devoted and loving son, Brad Fairbanks and wife Julie, his adoring grandchildren Liam and Peyton Fairbanks, his sister Cheryll Holman and her husband David, nephews Shawn and Eric Holman and their families, his father and mother-in-law, Leroy and Nora Plaugher and numerous friends and extended family. Doug served in the Marine Corp for 4 years as a helicopter mechanic and flew with the HMX-1 White House Squadron. He was a professional firefighter with Fairfax County for 28 years, and after his retirement from the fire service in 1997, provided a plumbing and handyman services to friends in the area. Doug loved fishing with his sons and grandchildren, and they will cherish these memories forever as they continue to fish down by the river. He enjoyed his almost daily breakfast at the Battlefield Restaurant ("The Curve") with the patrons who became dear friends. Doug was loved and admired by all who knew him for his charm, dedication and endearing teasing. The family will receive family and friends from to 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, June 3 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The Reverends Barbara Jacobs and Katie Phillips, close family friends, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made in Doug's memory to the Ronald McDonald House Richmond, 2330 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and medical staff that took care of him during his illness. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.