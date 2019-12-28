Joyce Plaugher Fairbanks, 72, of Fredericksburg entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Joyce's immense love for her grandchildren and the desire to see them grow and succeed gave her the strength to endure the challenges of her illness. She was determined to beat this disease and fought to overcome it until the very end. Joyce graduated from JMU in 1969 with a degree in Health and Physical Education. She taught P.E. at Mt. Vernon High School and Spotswood Elementary School, and also taught preschool and homebound students. During those years, Joyce coached field hockey, softball, soccer, and swimming. After the death of her son, she was the Children's Bereavement Program Coordinator at Hospice Support Care for five years and was Director of Camp Rainbow for grieving children. At the age of 57, Joyce felt lead to become a grief counselor, and earned her Master's Degree in Counselor Education from VCU in 2006. Joyce led a number of grief groups in the local area including volunteering in Spotyslvania County's schools. Joyce wrote many books of poetry and the book titled "Dear Brian, Dear God" which is about her son's battle with cancer and his death. She attended Hillcrest UMC and Fredericksburg UMC, and was most recently a member of Zion UMC. Joyce previously walked on Fredericksburg Emmaus #34. The family would like to show their heartfelt appreciation to all of Joyce's friends that supported her through her illness by taking her to appointments and support groups and lifting her spirits through visits, phone calls and cards. She will be dearly missed by her parents, Leroy and Nora Plaugher; son Brad Fairbanks (Julie); grandchildren Liam and Peyton Fairbanks; sister-in-law Cheryll Holman (David), nephews Shawn and Eric Holman and their families; and numerous friends and extended family. Joyce was preceded in death by her youngest son Brian Fairbanks, her husband Doug Fairbanks and her brother Glenn Plaugher. The family will receive family and friends friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Joyce's memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 2330 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
