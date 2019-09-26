Local business man Layton R. Fairchild, Sr., 92, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital. Layton is survived by his seven children: Patricia Tyler, Jane Dabney Rose Nowlin, Layton Jr., Brenda Bundy, Theodore Brooks, and Bryan Brooks. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 28, at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 29, at John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center, 7565 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania, VA, at 2:00 p.m., with viewing from 1 to 2.