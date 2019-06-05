Upton Millard Fairfax, Jr., 74, of Stafford passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his son, Todd U. Fairfax (Deborah); grandson Evan; aunt Shelva Musselman Young (Russell); brother-in-law Charles L. Jefferson, Jr.; niece Courtni Madison (Les) and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelva Jean Fairfax; mother Rachel Dorothy Rodgers; stepfather Clarence "Ed" Rodgers; and his father, Upton Millard Fairfax, Sr. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Stafford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ramoth Baptist Church Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com