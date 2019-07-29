Elizabeth Irene Fenwick, born November 28, 1934, age 84, affectionately known as Betty or Binky by friends and family, passed away on July 27, 2019. Betty was a resident of Carriage Hill Health and Rehab Center's memory care unit for the past 3 1/2 years. Prior to her move to the care facility, she was a lifelong resident of Colonial Beach. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Francis Fenwick. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Hopkins (David) of Spotsylvania, Wendy James (Curtis) of Stafford, and Kathy Parks (Tommy) of LaPlata, Maryland, along with seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild. Betty owned and operated Parker's Crab Shore in Colonial Beach with her large extended family. She worked long hours preparing and serving homemade seafood dishes alongside her sister Shirley. Almost as famous for her crab cakes as her genuine smile, Betty was deeply loved by her family and community. She truly never met a stranger and opened her heart to one and all as a generous, kind and loving soul. After she retired from the restaurant, Betty enjoyed sitting on the bench in front of Parker's Marina, and with a circle of friends, she greeted passersby, kept tabs on the fisherman, and acted as an ambassador of Colonial Beach, sharing the town's history as only someone who lived it could. We find joy knowing that Momma is resting peacefully, reunited with those she loved dearly and lost too early in life. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Round Hill Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach Chapel. The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation for the nurses and assistants at Carriage Hill Health and Rehab. The staff became like a second family to Betty and her daughters, making a positive difference in their lives.