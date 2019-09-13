Clyde "Chic" Ferguson passed away at Stafford Hospital 10 September 2019. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Adams Ferguson, four daughters Carol Embrey Belles (Charles Belles), Debbie Carter (Warren Carter), Darlene Borkovich (Bob Borkovich) and Tracey Via (Robert Via), 11 grandchildren and 16 great-children. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home 4143 Dale Boulevard Dale City, Virginia 22193 with an American Legion service from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Dumfries Cemetery.