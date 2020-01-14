Nathleen S. "Jo" Ferrell, 93, of Falmouth died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Jo worked for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren for 42 years. She retired in 1986. She was a member of Falmouth Baptist Church and had worked with the youth for 47 years. In 1940, Rev. Clements and she started the first Vacation Bible School at Sylvania Heights. After that, Rev. Clements started the church in 1942. In 1960, Mr. Harward Jett and Jo went to start a mission in White Oak later known as Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to visit the shut In and sometimes take food; some of her friends used to call her the Community Nurse and she would just laugh. Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn R. Sullivan (Brad); granddaughter, Victoria Renee Sullivan, who was the love of her life; great-nieces Faye Morin, Linda Jones Hall, and Janie Bourne; several cousins; and Vickie Berry Boutchyard, who she always thought of as a second daughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Darrell A. Ferrell. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 16 at Falmouth Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Falmouth Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kirby Kendall, Lin Bourne, Treston Williams, John Summers, Jimmy Cline, David Sullivan, Al Maine and David Cresswell. In lieu of flowers, the family request expression of sympathy be made to Falmouth Baptist Church. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.