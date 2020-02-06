Robert "Meat" Fields, 58, of Milford, died Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Corbin, Kentucky; he was an avid mechanic, painter, fisherman and jack of all trades. He lived his life to the fullest and loved to see people smile. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Tanner Fields; five cats and one dog who he thought of as his children; his mother, Mary Fields, his caregiver, Teresa Carneal Fields; his three brothers, Nathaniel Fields, Jack Fields, and Frank Fields (Angie); sisters, Jane Lytle and Susan Cannon (Mark); nieces, Lori Boggs (Ron) and Kaitlyn Fields nephews, James "Boogie" Fields (Kristine) and Frank Fields, Jr. (Madison); great-nieces, Audrey and Leann Fields; great-nephews, Johnathan and Matthew Boggs; and a two aunts, Edna and Carrie, two uncles, Virgil and Bill, and a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James "Jim" Fields; a brother, William Fields and a niece, Sarah Fields. A memorial service will be held 4 pm Sat. Feb. 8, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Fields, Robert "Meat"
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Fields as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.