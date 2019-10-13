Frank Figliola Frank Figliola, 74, died September 23, 2019 in Summerville, SC. Chief Petty Officer Figliola retired with 21 years of US Navy service on five continents and at sea followed by a civilian career at NSWC Dahlgren, King George. Frank is survived by wife Susan, daughters Samantha and Georgina, brother Jimmy, close friend Bob Sanoske, nephews Brian & Bobby, and niece Wendy. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Bronwyn and Liam, and Isabella and Wednesday. He is predeceased by his father, Frank Sr, mother Julie, and sister Barb. Reunited with them now, Frank is telling sea stories in heaven, dancing to the oldies, and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers to go all the way this year. "Chief Fig" will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery.