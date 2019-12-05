Geraldine Virginia "Pete" Fines passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Pete was born on September 21,1925 in Aquia Creek, Stafford to the late John and Elsie Crismond. Pete loved the water, bluegrass music and enjoyed cooking, fishing, crabbing and especially eating the crabs! She loved her family and friends. Survivors include her son, Thomas "Hershey" Fines; son-in-law, T. Campbell; granddaughters Tracey Woolfrey (Charles), Tamara Gastelow (Stephen), and Terri Pierce; grandsons Thurman, Bill (Ellen), Chris (Pam) and Scott Campbell; great-grandchildren Brittany, Billy, Ryan, Ali, Taylor, Tanner, Rachael, Jacob, Adam, Jason, Katelyn, Blake, Calvin and Samantha; great- great-grandchildren Landon and Karsyn; sister Marilyn Amato; brothers Raymond and Ronnie Crismond; nephew Charles Randall; and many other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Campbell; sisters, Marjory Randall, Elsie Rouse, Dorothy Kearns, Hazel Warfield, Ruby Harmon and Goldie Boone; brothers, Howard, Tommy, Harry Reid, Manny, and Allen Crismond and the love of her life, John "Rusty" Sullivan. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Pete's caregiver, Clara Derricote, for all of her love and great care for our "Nanny Pete"! Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.