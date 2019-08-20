Retired Sgt. Major Thomas William Finney Jr., a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his three daughters, Teresa F. Piza (Fernando) of High Springs, FL, Elizabeth V. Finney (Robert J. Castillo) of Holly Springs, NC, and Samantha M. Finney (Frances R. Finney) of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Alexander W. Piza-Finney (Lauren) of Tifton, GA and Jessyca E. Piza-Mulch (Kimberly) of Cary, NC; two great-granddaughters, Aria G. Piza and Blake T. Piza of Tifton, GA; and one step-grandchild, Promise Bowman. Formerly of the Special Forces, Retired Sgt. Major Finney received many honors, including; the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry (Unit Citation), the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, the Vietnam Civil Action Medal 1st Class (2 Awards), the Good Conduct Medal (8 Awards), the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home Chapel with David Clark (retired CSM) officiating. Burial with full Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 3702 Loren Drive in Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Services entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.