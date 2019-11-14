David Randall (Randy) Fitts passed away on November 10, 2019 of Pancreatic Cancer at home in Fredericksburg, VA at the age of 51. The son of Oscar and Hallie Fitts, he was born on February 6, 1968. He attended Lincoln Tech in Maryland after graduating from high school. On May 16, 2017, he married the love of his life, Kyle Schofield. Randy loved bass fishing and fished in a local bass club with his Dad. He was also a devoted Ford fan. He took pride in his job at Madonna House, and was well liked by staff and the residents. He is survived by his wife, Kyle; his parents, his sister; Amy Ambrose (Joseph); his favorite niece, Allison; three step-children, Molly Molerio (Tito), Alexa Korkes, David Schofield; two step-grandchildren; Liana and Julian Molerio; six aunts, Cynthia Reynolds, Louise Gray (Roy), Alice Daulton (Wayne), Kathy Hinson (David), Marjorie Emerson, Shirley Willard, four uncles; Russell Fitts, Wayne Fitts (Virginia), Andrew Reynolds (Sandra), Herbert Reynolds; and a host of cousins and other relatives. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 3-5:00 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, VA. A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Champlain VA, on Sunday, November 17th at 2:00 p.m., with interment following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.pancan.org/pancreas_cancer/association, or www.stjude.org