Jack Fizer Sr., 80, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 29th, 2019 at his home in Spotsylvania, Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary "Judy" Fizer and their children, Jack (Candy) Fizer Jr., Michael (Susan) Fizer, Jerry (Shannon) Fizer, Michelle Fizer, Theresa Fizer, Jesse (BobbiJeane) Fizer, and Tracy (Danny) Stevens; his brother, Harry (Mary Jane) Fizer and their children Tim (Rosa) Fizer, Karen (Mike) Swann, and Tina (Shane) Sullivan. He is lovingly remembered by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous close friends. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at the Rose Lawn Garden Cemetery in Princeton, West Virginia. The burial service will be held in the Everlasting Garden Section (72B Lot 3) and is open to all friends and family. Donations can be made to Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County, Virginia.