Hugh A. Fleming, Jr., 74, of Fredericksburg passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the University of Virginia hospital. Mr. Fleming was the son of Hugh and Nelle Fleming of Atlanta. He was born on March 7, 1945 in Augusta, Georgia. Mr. Fleming has lived in Fredericksburg for the last 39 years. He graduated from Carlisle Military School and had a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia. Mr. Fleming worked with Massey Ferguson, Hesston, and John Deere. He worked 29 years with Chick-fil-a in Fredericksburg and was known for creating the Chick-fil-a sauce. Mr. Fleming attended St. Mary's Catholic Church and loved his memories watching Billy Graham with his grandmother. Survivors include his wife, Carol Fleming; two sons, Travis Fleming and Todd Fleming and daughter-in-law, Rachel; five grandchildren, Trevor, Eva, Claire, Teague and Lilah; and brother, Bill Fleming. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg with a Rosary beginning at 5:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be at a later date in August, Georgia