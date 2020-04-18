Charles Mason Fletcher, 87, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Carriage Hill Health and Rehab Center. Charles enjoyed spending time with his beloved companion, Molly. He was a member of Travelers Rest Baptist Church and worked at F.M.C., where he later retired from Walter Grinders. Survivors include his loving wife, Lucy Fletcher; son James Fletcher (Wendy); siblings Anne Guilliams (Sheldon), Michael Fletcher (Janice), Ronnie Fletcher (Therese); granddaughter Stacy Dixon (Kory); great-grandchildren Wyatt and Charlie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tasell Mason Fletcher and Annie Wallace Fletcher and his brother, Randolph Fletcher. A private graveside service will be held at Travelers Rest Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Travelers Rest Baptist Church. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-4506
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…