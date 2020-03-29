On March 10, 2020 Debra Pritchett Fletcher, who loved to be called Debbie, passed away peacefully at the age of 57 with her family by her side. Debbie was the mother of 4 children and Nanny to 10. However, many considered Debbie a second mother. She always ensured that everyone who crossed her threshold was safe, happy, and didn't leave hungry. Second of six children to Benjamin and Constance Pritchett, Debbie grew up on her family land in Spotsylvania. She loved the beach, even spent a short time living in both Florida and South Carolina, but she always found her way back home. Debbie survived by her husband of 38 years, Michael Fletcher. Her son, Michael E. Fletcher, wife Karen, granddaughters Elissa, Alyson, Vivien and Clara. Her son Matthew Fletcher, wife Jennifer, grandchildren Rylee, Jackson, Bree and Phoebe. Her daughter, Lisa Rhodes, husband Dominic, grandchildren Alexander and Zane. Her son Jacob, his long time girlfriend Katie. Her mother Connie Pritchett, siblings Wesley Pritchett (On), Robbie Pritchett (Theresa), Danny Pritchett, Vicki Pritchett, and Barbara Diamond (Chris). Along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were all like family. Debbie's love for her family, especially her grandchildren will always be felt from Heaven. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, daughter and friend. As the purple flowers bloom, know that our family is praying that all families receive the same unconditional love that we received from Debbie.