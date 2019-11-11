Steve Marvin Fletcher, age 74, of Midland, Virginia passed unexpectedly from an automobile accident on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1945 in Warrenton, VA, to the late James & Lois Fletcher. Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jane Marie Fletcher; two daughters, Stephenie Newton and son-in-law, Kenny of Stafford, VA and Melissa McCartney and son-in-law, Joseph of Spotsylvania, VA; two grandchildren, Layton and Grayson McCartney, also of Spotsylvania; and three siblings, Virginia 'Betty' Fletcher of Catlett, VA, James 'Buck' Fletcher of Catlett, VA, and Warren Fletcher and his wife, Eleanor of Midland, VA. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a sister, Emogene Fletcher Lee. Steve retired from the Department of the Navy after 30+ years of government service and continued to enjoy working outdoors up until his death. He will be forever remembered for his sense of humor, love of current events, amazing trips to the Outer Banks and his enjoyment of gathering with family and friends over a good meal. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019, 11 am, at Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg, VA, followed by interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier County SPCA and/or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be at www.moserfuneralhome.com.