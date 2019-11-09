Thomas Alan Fletcher, 53, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Fredericksburg. He was preceded in death by his father John T. "JT" Fletcher. Alan is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Fletcher; brothers, Joey and Jason Fletcher; uncle, Ellis Fletcher; aunts, Mary Jane Fletcher and Nancy Houchens (Wilbur); and special friend, Neal. Alan was an avid hunter and especially loved his dogs. A gathering will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, VA, and casual attire is suggested. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the family. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.