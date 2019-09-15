Barbara Fluharty was born in Washington, D.C. where she spent the first decade of her life until the family moved to nearby Prince George's County Maryland. Barbara earned her Associate of Arts degree in History of Art from Holton Arms Academy for Women. In 1950 she entered into a devoted and life-long marriage to Charles Calvin Fluharty, who preceded her in death June of 2009. They are survived by four children, Calvin Fluharty, Suzanne Fluharty, Amanda Steeves, and Andrew Fluharty; her sisters, Dorothy Smith and Marilyn Dunphy; her grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara and her husband lived in Maryland, Oregon and Washington before establishing their home in Virginia in 1999. She was a member of the D.A.R., Federated Doll Club, the Victorian Ladies' Society, and the Red Hatters. A private family graveside service will be held in the near future at National Memorial Park in Falls Church. Condolences may be shared with her family at foundandsons.com.