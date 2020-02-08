82, of Montross, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born in Alexandria, VA on February 8, 1937 and came to reside in the Northern Neck during the 1950's. Sammy served in the U.S. Army from 1961 1964 in Germany. He was on the gunline at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren as an Ordnance Gun Test Mechanic for 27 years. He was also the Vice-President of the AFGE Labor Union #2096 at Dahlgren for many years before retiring in 1992. For approximately 30-40 years, he finished drywall as a part-time job in the Northern Neck area. Sammy is a life-member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the North American Hunt Club. He enjoyed target practicing, reloading, hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Laura Estelle Marks Foley; brothers, Church "Beanes" Foley and Melvin Foley. Sammy is survived by his loving wife, Harriet Ann Pierce Foley; son, Wayne Foley, Sr. (Laura Jean); daughter, Tammy Lynn Foley Packett (Ronald); grandchildren, Samuel Wayne Foley, Jr. and Alexis Covington Packett; brother, John E. "Pete" Foley; sister, Marian Foley Riggs Harris; step-children, AnnaMarie Honig Overstreet; William Stuart Honig, Jr., David Wayne Honig, and Everett Thomas Honig; as well numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Nomini Baptist Church with interment following in the church cemetery. Pastor Steve Taylor and Pastor Wade Wilkins will be officiating the service. The Foley family will receive friends from 1 pm to 2 pm prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association of America at 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Foley, Lloyd Samuel "Sammy"
