Karen Wade Ford, 69, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Marguerite Helen Wade, and daughter Amber Lynn Ford. Karen is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Allen Cecil Ford. In addition, she is survived by her son, Phillip Allen Ford and his wife, April Mummau Ford; grandson, Emerson Joel Ford; brother, Donald Ray Wade; and numerous other family members and friends. She was raised in Kegley, West Virginia. Karen and Allen moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia a few years after Phillip was born and made their home together there for 29 years. They retired together to Roanoke, Virginia in 2018 to be close to their son and grandson. Karen devoted her life to the care of others. Her first career was as a hairdresser. After marrying, she found her calling as a mother and providing childcare for numerous families and children over the years. Later in life she worked in senior care and companionship. Karen was a devout Christian who read the Bible daily and attended church services regularly when able. She never met a stranger and always had an ear or shoulder for all. The immediate family will hold a private ceremony at Oakey's North Chapel in Roanoke, Virginia due to the current social gathering restrictions and out of an abundance of caution for everyone's safety. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date with extended family and friends. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.
