Evelyn Forster, 84, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by all. Survivors include her two sons, Kenneth (Cheryl) and Arthur Forster (Natalie); three grandsons Sean, Jeffery and Bradley; and two great-grandchildren Jacob and Naela. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at Peace United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 13 in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.