Crystal Loving Fortune, 56, of Spotsylvania, went to the arms of Jesus Christ peacefully on Tuesday October 29th, 2019. Crystal graduated from Spotsylvania High School and went on to Germanna Community College where she earned her Registered Nurse degree. She also graduated with a BLS in Philosophy from Mary Washington College. Crystal attended Thomas Cooley School of Law in Michigan as well. Crystal spent her formative years serving others in her communities working as a nurse at Mary Washington Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospital, and Duke University Hospital. She loved animals, in particular she loved horses and English Bulldogs. In her youth, Crystal rode horses and competed in equestrian events. She liked taking walks and enjoying Mother Nature. On Crystal's last night in her earthly body she enjoyed some quality time with her father stargazing. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Donald Tomlinson Fortune; her parents, Rodger and Bea Loving; her daughter, Heather Lynn Fortune; and grandson Miles Thomas. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6 at Goshen Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.