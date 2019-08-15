James Leonard Fortune, Sr., 69, of Hustle passed away on August 14, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Doris Fortune; one daughter, Evangelist Deborah Taylor; two sons, Nathaniel Fortune and James Fortune, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home (Port Royal) from 12:00 pm-4:00 pm and Mt. Olive Baptist Church (Hustle) from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 17 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church (Hustle) at 11:00 am. Remains can be viewed one hour prior to the service. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com.