Jean Lawson Fortune, 84, of Spotsylvania, departed this life Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard O. Fortune, and her children, Lavanel Lawson, Richard C. Fortune, Andrea Fortune, and Nicole Fortune. There will be a viewing at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, Thursday, October 17, 5 to 7 p.m. A homegoing service will be at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4189 Pilgrim Church Road, Locust Grove, VA, Friday, October 18, at 1 p.m. viewing from 12 to 1 p.m.