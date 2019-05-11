Born June 19, 1959, Mary Helena Fortune, 59, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father Robert N. Fortune, Sr., and brother Rodney Fortune. She is survived by mother, Helen Louise Fortune; three brothers, Robert Jr. (Tina), Ronnie and Ricky Fortune; two sisters, Gwendolyn and Vanessa Chapman Fortune (Paul); and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Lawn Cemetery.