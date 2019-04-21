Gary Wayne Foss, of Newport Beach, California, passed on to eternal glory on Friday, April 6, 2019. Born in Lubec, Maine on June 27, 1938, Gary frequently traveled back to his beloved home state for ice fishing in the winter and to spend time with his family at their cottage on an island in one of Maine's beautiful rivers. Gary graduated from Taylor University with a bachelor's degree in education and from the University of Virginia with a master's in education. While serving at Word of Life Camp in Schroon Lake, New York, Gary met a camp counselor named Andra (Andy) Kern. Gary and Andy married in 1962 and had two sons, Kenneth and Eric. Gary and Andy came to Fredericksburg, Virginia with Youth for Christ in 1962 and started the George Washington home for boys at Ferry Farm. Gary went to work for Fredericksburg City Schools after the boys' home closed and was the principal of Walker Grant. He also served as assistant principal at Drew Middle School in Stafford County and principal of Hugh Mercer Elementary. By 1978, Gary was the Assistant Superintendent for Special Education for Fredericksburg City Schools, and Andy was the first School Psychologist who served the City of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County, and Stafford County. It was at that time the Fosses answered God's call to start Fredericksburg Christian School (FCS). In August of 1979, FCS opened its doors in the basement of First Christian Church. The school had just 35 students in its first year, but expanded year by year, holding classes at Falmouth Baptist Church, New Life in Christ Church, Riverside First Church of God, Ferry Farm Preschool, and Highway Assembly of God. Now in its 40th year, the school currently has over 800 students, enrolled in grades PK3-12, on two campuses. By March of 2020, the Foss' dream to have all FCS students on a single campus will be realized when the new FCS lower school building is completed at the current upper school site. During the first 25 years of the school's operation, Gary also served as a District Representative in the Southeast U.S. for the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and was on the International Board of Directors for that accrediting association for 10 years. In 2011, FCS assumed control of the Fredericksburg Bible Institute (now Cornerstone College of Virginia) where Mr. Foss served as President until 2017 when he moved to California to be near his son, Eric. Gary was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Divinity from that institution in 2014. A man of notable humility, Gary Foss was never comfortable taking credit for his accomplishments, but his legacy is one of loving, serving, and influencing thousands of people. Countless students at FCS and in the city and county schools were blessed by Gary's compassion and steadfast dedication to the work God called him to. Only in eternity will we know the full extent of the impact Mr. Foss had on so many lives and the community. Mr. Foss is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Andy and his son, Kenneth as well as his parents, Rev. Kenneth and Virginia Foss. He is survived by his son Eric, his daughter-in-law Carrie, their two children, Taylor and Ethan, and one Sister, Sandra (Paul) of Toronto, Canada. Visitation will take place at Spotswood Baptist Church on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Spotswood Baptist Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Fredericksburg Christian School, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, Fredericksburg, Va. 22408.