Kevin Michael Foster, 45, of Spotsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6th, 2020. Kevin was a family man who loved spending time outdoors in his garden, hiking, and fishing. He also loved spending time with family and friends. Kevin leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Cindy Foster; two children Kyle and Cayla whom he was so proud of and loved deeply; his father Larry Foster (Karen), Step-father Paul Decker, his brothers Keith Decker (Kelley) and Jason Decker (Danielle), sisters Kim Long (Donnie), Kelly Foster, Chrisalie Hirsch (Adam) and Jessica Petty (Michael), Grandmother Olivia Foster, numerous nieces and nephews, and friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Michelle Decker, mother-in-law LaVerne Haley, and Grandfather Herbert Foster. Kevin wished to be cremated and those wishes will be honored. There will be a celebration of life at one of Kevin's favorite places, Loriella Park on Monday, June 15th from 1-3pm at Pavilion A (behind the pool).

