Kevin Michael Foster, 45, of Spotsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6th, 2020. Kevin was a family man who loved spending time outdoors in his garden, hiking, and fishing. He also loved spending time with family and friends. Kevin leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Cindy Foster; two children Kyle and Cayla whom he was so proud of and loved deeply; his father Larry Foster (Karen), Step-father Paul Decker, his brothers Keith Decker (Kelley) and Jason Decker (Danielle), sisters Kim Long (Donnie), Kelly Foster, Chrisalie Hirsch (Adam) and Jessica Petty (Michael), Grandmother Olivia Foster, numerous nieces and nephews, and friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Michelle Decker, mother-in-law LaVerne Haley, and Grandfather Herbert Foster. Kevin wished to be cremated and those wishes will be honored. There will be a celebration of life at one of Kevin's favorite places, Loriella Park on Monday, June 15th from 1-3pm at Pavilion A (behind the pool).
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …