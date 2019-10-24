William Charles Foster, 67, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home in King George County, VA. William was born in Washington, D.C to parents Charlie Foster and Nancy Hedges Foster. William was preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived his wife Betty Foster; brothers Robert Foster and Charles "Chuck" Foster; sister Nancy Hancock (Dave); children Deborah Aranda (Johnny) and William "Dickie" Foster (Lenna); step daughter Kelli Parks (Charlie); grandchildren Sierra Grimes, Liam, Jilian and Aden Foster, Kimberly and Ashley Bass, Michael, Adorn, Brianna and Jovonni Aranda; great grandchild Amelia; loving nieces and nephews, CNA's Shelly Rodgers, Tina Green, Wendy Prater and Romeo Yougon. A special thanks to Dr. Lee Berlad, Dr. Daniel Woodford, and Dr. Stephen Mandell; V.A. Northern Neck Home Base Mary Washington Home Health RNs; Peaceful Surroundings Agency Staff; and Special doggie Shushu. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Storke Funeral Home, King George, VA. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:30am at King George Church of God, King George, VA. Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 29, at 2pm at Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, VA. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.