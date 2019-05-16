Robert Lee Fournier, 80, of Stafford, VA, passed away May 13, 2019 at Stafford Hospital. Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Thomas Allen Fournier and Laura Lee Fournier, and was preceded in death by his son Robert K. Fournier and brother,Thomas A. Fournier. He attended Manhattan School of Music and was a professional orchestral musician (trumpet) retired from The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" and the North Carolina Symphony. Survivors include Lynne Fournier, sons Thomas Lee Fournier and Scott Lee Fournier, wife Kim, daughter Lauren Wilber and husband Gregory, and daughter Amanda Filler and husband Daniel, and grandsons Zachary and Nathaniel Fournier, Brayden Filler and Kyle Wilber. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery for close family only. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com