Ellen Elizabeth Fowler, 96, a long time resident of Fredericksburg, VA passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on July 10, 2019 to be with her Lord. Ellen was a resident of Woodmont Senior Care for the past 4 years and prior resided at 10 Olympic Drive for 34 years. Ellen was born and raised in Turners Falls, MA . Preceded in death by her husband, Francis F. Fowler and son John F. Fowler. She was born September 20th, 1922 to Lawrence M. Killelea and Elizabeth A. Daignault, the eldest of six children. She was quick to laugh and a very generous spirit. She was a long-time member of St. Mary's Church. Ellen was a retired dental receptionist. She is survived by her son, Robert A. Fowler of Cle Elum, WA, her daughter Mary-Ellen Fowler and grandson Oliver Guy-Fowler of Port Coquitlam B.C. Canada. We find joy that she is now finding eternal peace in the arms of God. She will be laid to rest 10 am Wednesday July 17th at Quantico National Cemetery with an immediate burial.